eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $111.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. First Analysis raised shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.73.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,145. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 1.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $716,377.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.05 per share, with a total value of $210,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,091.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and sold 11,513 shares valued at $1,043,588. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,490,000 after buying an additional 127,807 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $32,441,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eHealth by 130.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,432,000 after buying an additional 233,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.