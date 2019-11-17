Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 591 ($7.72) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 686.89 ($8.98).

LON ECM traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 637 ($8.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 659.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 619.84. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 478.40 ($6.25) and a one year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

