Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $122.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.96.

EA stock opened at $97.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,636 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

