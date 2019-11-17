Elizabeth Alves Sells 100 Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.74, for a total value of C$11,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,350.76.

TSE CCA opened at C$116.15 on Friday. Cogeco Communications Inc has a 12 month low of C$61.68 and a 12 month high of C$117.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

CCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities downgraded Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.00.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

