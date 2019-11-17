Elrond Market Capitalization Tops $13.90 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. Over the last week, Elrond has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.90 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00236529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.01447555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

