Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Update

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eltek stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,942 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eltek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ELTK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.06. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,651. Eltek has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter. Eltek had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%.

About Eltek

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

