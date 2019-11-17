eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Get eMagin alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMAN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eMagin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.