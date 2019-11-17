Eminer (EM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.90 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. Eminer has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $2.39 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. One Eminer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Biki.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00234941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.01451546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00141348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Eminer Token Profile

Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,106,517 tokens. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525.

Eminer Token Trading

Eminer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Biki and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

