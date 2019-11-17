Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $5.50 price target on shares of Endurance International Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 193,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,043. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Endurance International Group has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $588.55 million, a P/E ratio of 133.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $26,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 9,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $53,388.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,993,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,718 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Endurance International Group by 166.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

