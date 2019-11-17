Enecuum (ENQ) Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,413.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.23 or 0.07744075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017229 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ENQ is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,394 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

Enecuum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

