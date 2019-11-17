ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ENGIE BRASIL EN/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGIEY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

About ENGIE BRASIL EN/S

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

