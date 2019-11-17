Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.