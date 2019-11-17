EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Down 61.7% Over Last 7 Days

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 56.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $28,428.00 and $29.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00042434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.07767870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,973,139 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

