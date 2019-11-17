Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $288,000 in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Stars Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 187,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Stars Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSG shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

TSG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. Stars Group Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $22.56.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

