Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $303,000 in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 127.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 683.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National HealthCare by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in National HealthCare by 9.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $122,000.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NHC opened at $84.70 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

