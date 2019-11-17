Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,918,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,857 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 332,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 270,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 494,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter.

XRT opened at $44.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

