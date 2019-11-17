Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,870 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,677,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Core-Mark by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,081,000 after buying an additional 484,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 275,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,402 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $26.37 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

