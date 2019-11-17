Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,987. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $63.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

