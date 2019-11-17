Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 448,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $600.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.55%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

