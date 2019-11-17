Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

HSIC opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

