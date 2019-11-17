Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STI. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 46.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 60.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STI opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

STI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

