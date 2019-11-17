Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,692 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBR. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 214,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,237 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.02. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

