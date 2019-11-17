EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 931,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $24.71 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.78%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

