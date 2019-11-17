Equinix Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.46 (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.46 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $550.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Equinix has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.07 and a 200-day moving average of $527.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,468.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.67, for a total value of $330,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,895.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,462 shares of company stock worth $3,041,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

