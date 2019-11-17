Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson Sells 3,000 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.00, for a total transaction of C$345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,787,100.

Timothy James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$252,500.00.

EQB stock opened at C$112.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.64. Equitable Group Inc. has a one year low of C$57.85 and a one year high of C$121.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

