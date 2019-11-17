Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TapImmune Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TapImmune in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for TapImmune’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRKR. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price objective on TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TapImmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a current ratio of 15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $133.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.16.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

