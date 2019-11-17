EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on EuroDry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

EDRY stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $18.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

