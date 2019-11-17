Everex Price Reaches $0.35 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00004068 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Tidex and OKEx. Everex has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00236529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.01447555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, BX Thailand, Huobi, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.