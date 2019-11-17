Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $62.61 and a 12-month high of $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

