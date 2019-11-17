Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.82). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolus from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 713,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 4.68. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.