Exosis Trading Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $63,643.00 and $26,230.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,575.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02159672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.76 or 0.03125903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00697562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00726057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00424655 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011830 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 459,847 coins and its circulating supply is 294,847 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

