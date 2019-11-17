Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Expedia Group to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. 2,935,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,717. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.