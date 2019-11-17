Expedia Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.67 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $94.10 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $6,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,382,961.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,946 shares of company stock worth $14,878,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.