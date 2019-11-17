Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ EYEG opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.85.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 605,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

