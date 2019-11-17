Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 3rd

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.

Falcon Minerals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 2,794,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,298. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $186,459.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,669 shares of company stock worth $2,176,423. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

