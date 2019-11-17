Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FTCH. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

FTCH opened at $9.67 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 456,172 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Farfetch by 602.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Farfetch by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

