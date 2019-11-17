Financial Architects Inc Grows Holdings in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC)

Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in California Resources were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 8,217.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in California Resources by 375.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in California Resources by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 120,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 60.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $8.67 on Friday. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.38.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

