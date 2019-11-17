Financial Architects Inc Sells 1,130 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Infosys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 43,690,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,486,000 after acquiring an additional 643,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 22.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,640 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 20,828,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,400 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289,108 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Infosys by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,066,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

