Financial Contrast: Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Agent Information Software (NYSE:AIFS)

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Castlight Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Castlight Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castlight Health and Agent Information Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $156.40 million 1.33 -$39.71 million ($0.16) -8.88 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.36 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castlight Health.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -21.68% -13.00% -9.56% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Castlight Health does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Castlight Health presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Castlight Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

