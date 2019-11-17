Financial Review: Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and VERONA PHARMA P/S (OTCMKTS:VRNA)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 782.35%. Given VERONA PHARMA P/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VERONA PHARMA P/S is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.56 million ($2.02) -2.10

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -303.35% VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -50.99% -42.33%

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase III study for cutaneous melanoma; completed Phase II study for metastatic melanoma; completed Phase I study for liver and breast cancers; and phase 1b/2 study for pembrolizumab. The company is also developing PH-10 that has completed Phase II randomized study for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

