Financial Survey: Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Denbury Resources (NASDAQ:DNR)

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Denbury Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $73.28 million 8.49 $51.94 million N/A N/A Denbury Resources $1.47 billion 0.35 $322.70 million $0.48 2.21

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorchester Minerals and Denbury Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury Resources 1 5 0 0 1.83

Denbury Resources has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 239.62%. Given Denbury Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury Resources is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 70.82% 50.73% 48.89% Denbury Resources 28.28% 15.74% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Denbury Resources does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dorchester Minerals beats Denbury Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

