FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FEYE. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,258. FireEye has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.97.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

