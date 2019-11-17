First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

