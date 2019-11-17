First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

NYSE AWK opened at $118.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

