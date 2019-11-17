First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.57.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

