First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,248 shares of company stock worth $3,975,779.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

