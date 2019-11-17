First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 788,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 681,832 shares.The stock last traded at $63.90 and had previously closed at $63.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $60.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Get First American Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.68%.

In related news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,858,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in First American Financial by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 751,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after buying an additional 436,550 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1,664.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 347,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after buying an additional 327,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.