First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Anaplan worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 115,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $5,558,170.80. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $2,861,117.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,339,672.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 945,579 shares of company stock worth $48,348,577. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 50.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $62.00 price target on Anaplan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

