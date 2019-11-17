First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 4,853.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,309 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of KAR Auction Services worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 44.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,416,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,915 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 484,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $22.50 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Smith Mark sold 1,063,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

