First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 59,330 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $12,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $522,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter worth $271,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 21.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 570,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

